The Off-Season is a great time to take a Safe Boating Class

While it may seem that talking about boating safety at this time of year is

about as relevant as a snooze button on a smoke alarm - just because your

boat is in dry dock doesn't mean you have to be!

This is a great time to sign up for a US Coast Guard Auxiliary Boating

Safety class!

An educated boater is a safer boater, and in both Missouri and Illinois,

younger boaters (those born after a certain date) are required by law to

complete an approved Boating Safety Course before they may operate a vessel,

and must carry proof of course completion when they do.

Whether you are required by law or not, a boating safety class is a great

way to improve your odds of returning safely from your future excursions.

Besides, many insurance companies give discounts for those who complete the

course! Be smart. Be safe. Learn it!

To learn more about boater education, Vessel Safety Checks and other

services provided by the Coast Guard Auxiliary - or if you are interested in

learning how to become one of us - please visit us online at

www.uscgauxflotilla3-13.org or contact us at msz@charter.net.

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is composed of uniformed,

non-military volunteer civilians who assist the Coast Guard in all of its

varied missions, except for military and direct law enforcement. These men

and women can be found on the nation's waterways, in classrooms and on the

dock, performing safety patrols, vessel safety examinations and public

education. The 31,000 members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary donate millions

of hours annually in support of Coast Guard missions.

