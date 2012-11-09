US Coast Guard Auxiliary News Release
The Off-Season is a great time to take a Safe Boating Class
While it may seem that talking about boating safety at this time of year is
about as relevant as a snooze button on a smoke alarm - just because your
boat is in dry dock doesn't mean you have to be!
This is a great time to sign up for a US Coast Guard Auxiliary Boating
Safety class!
An educated boater is a safer boater, and in both Missouri and Illinois,
younger boaters (those born after a certain date) are required by law to
complete an approved Boating Safety Course before they may operate a vessel,
and must carry proof of course completion when they do.
Whether you are required by law or not, a boating safety class is a great
way to improve your odds of returning safely from your future excursions.
Besides, many insurance companies give discounts for those who complete the
course! Be smart. Be safe. Learn it!
To learn more about boater education, Vessel Safety Checks and other
services provided by the Coast Guard Auxiliary - or if you are interested in
learning how to become one of us - please visit us online at
www.uscgauxflotilla3-13.org or contact us at msz@charter.net.
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is composed of uniformed,
non-military volunteer civilians who assist the Coast Guard in all of its
varied missions, except for military and direct law enforcement. These men
and women can be found on the nation's waterways, in classrooms and on the
dock, performing safety patrols, vessel safety examinations and public
education. The 31,000 members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary donate millions
of hours annually in support of Coast Guard missions.
