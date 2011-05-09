NSBC is excited to announce that Mark Spitz, nine-time gold medalist swimmer and motivational speaker, will serve as the spokesperson for the 2011 North American Safe Boating Campaign. In addition to his support of the "Wear It!" campaign, Spitz will appear in a Public Service Announcement on behalf of the NSBC reminding people to always wear a life jacket while boating or participating in other water activities.

"Being a swimmer isn't just at hobby, it's been my life's passion. I know the importance of boating safety and how important wearing a life jacket is," Spitz said. "I want to encourage everyone who spends time on the water to always wear a life jacket."

Spitz has been a swimmer his entire life. He started swimming at the age of two when his family lived in Hawaii. He began competing at the age of six and grew into one of the most successful swimmers and decorated athletes of all time. A two-time Olympian, Spitz won nine Gold medals and numerous Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) and NCAA medals. After a successful career in the water, Spitz is now a motivational speaker, author, parent and avid boater.

The National Safe Boating Council is elated to have such a decorated athlete like Mark Spitz to participate in the "Wear It!" campaign. We know Mark's positive message will serve as inspiration that there's no reason why everyone can't have fun on the water while also choosing to always wear a life jacket. Even the most experienced and talented swimmers in the world like Mark Spitz still choose to 'Wear It!"



Remember, always wear your life jacket each and every time you are on the water.



To learn more about boater education, Vessel Safety Checks and other services provided by the Coast Guard Auxiliary - or if you are interested in learning how to become one of us - please visit us online at www.uscgauxflotilla3-13.org or contact us at msz@charter.net.





The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is composed of uniformed, non-military volunteer civilians who assist the Coast Guard in all of its varied missions, except for military and direct law enforcement. These men and women can be found on the nation's waterways, in classrooms and on the dock, performing safety patrols, vessel safety examinations and public education. The 31,000 members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary donate millions of hours annually in support of Coast Guard missions.

