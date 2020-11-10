U.S. Attorney Observes Veterans Day Holiday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft of the Southern District of Illinois issued the following statement today in observance of Veterans Day: “On Veterans Day, we celebrate the brave men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. It is a day appropriately set aside to honor their heroism and recognize their sacrifices. The peace and security we enjoy in this great nation could never be achieved without the honorable service of all who have donned a military uniform, and we are forever grateful.” Article continues after sponsor message Weinhoeft continued, “I especially want to thank the veterans who work in this office. Those individuals helped preserve our freedom while in uniform, and they continue to serve our country from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. To each of those men and women, we say thank you.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show Ft. Henry's Ra66it Ranch, FOOD FOR THOUGHT, OSF, and More!