GODFREY – U.S. Army Veteran Kyle Delp and his family have an extra special reason to celebrate this Veterans Day. On Friday, Nov. 6, the Delp family received the keys to their new home during a military home dedication ceremony.

Delp is a student at Lewis and Clark Community College who works at the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.

While family and friends gathered at the Wood River home, members of the Illinois Patriot Guard escorted Delp, along with his wife and daughter, to their home. There were smiles and tears of joy when the Delps pulled their mini van up to their new home.

Standing amongst American flags and red, white and blue ribbons dotting the lawn and front porch of the bungalow, the crowd recited the pledge of allegiance.

During the ceremony, Bank of America reps, and reps from the Veterans Association of Real Estate Providers (VAREP) explained how veterans from all around the country are receiving homes through their services and donations.

“In partnership with Bank of America and VAREP, Bank of America is giving military families a place to call home. We are pleased to give the Delp family the keys to their own home,” said Jackie Yoon, Bank of America St. Louis president.

Delp said he was very grateful for the donation.

“I am speechless. I can’t thank everyone enough,” Delp said. “I heard about the veteran’s home donation program from Terry Lane, who is Lewis and Clark Community College’s veteran services coordinator, and my boss, Ed Barnes, at the IDVA. I never dreamed our family would be one to have a home donated to us. The donation of this home is life changing for our family. Terry and Ed pointed us in the direction, and I can’t thank Bank of America and VAREP enough for donating us this home.”

Lane said he was happy to assist in pointing Delp in the right direction.

“I had heard about this program and sent the information out to all of our current and former Lewis and Clark students who I knew are veterans,” Lane said. “This is a great thing for Kyle and his family and I am very happy for them.”

L&C’s Career and Veterans Services department provides support to veteran and service member students to help make their educational experience a smooth and successful one.

Each year since 2010, L&C has been recognized by G.I. Jobs Magazine and Victory Media as a Military Friendly School. The honor ranks L&C in the top 20 percent of all colleges, universities and trade schools nationwide for its services to veterans and service members.

To view more photos from the Delp family’s military home dedication visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/

For information about Veteran Services visit http://www.lc.edu/Veterans/ or contact Lane at (618) 468-5500.

