FLORISSANT, Mo. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) St. Louis District, under its Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP), has begun sampling activities in a subdivision located in Florissant, Missouri. This initiative includes portions of the right-of-way of Cades Cove Drive and on the common grounds adjacent to Coldwater Creek.

Key Details:

Since 2014, sampling and investigation in and around Coldwater Creek have detected contamination, particularly in the historic 10-year floodplain between the creek and Cades Cove Drive. All affected homeowners have already been notified and Rights of Entry have been granted for sampling activities.

When this subdivision was being built, an old creek meander was covered up with fill, which caused contamination to be buried deep within a small portion of the subdivision closest to Coldwater Creek.

The FUSRAP remediation activities, which involve specialized heavy equipment such as backhoes and dump trucks, are set to commence within a year.

On six properties, sampling is being conducted under the homes to determine the potential presence of contaminated soils beneath fill material placed for the construction of the homes.

Public Health and the Environment at Forefront

USACE remains committed to the Florissant community, underscoring its mission to protect public health and the environment. "We are deeply invested in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the residents," stated Phil Moser, St. Louis District program manager for FUSRAP. "Every step we take is grounded in rigorous research, precise data, and evidence-based remediation decisions."

When a more concrete schedule is firmed up, notifications of construction activities will be sent out to affected residents. All procedures are safe and will not pose any health concerns or risks of radiation exposure.

Open Communication Channels

Understanding and empathizing with community concerns is of paramount importance. "We have established open channels for dialogue, ensuring residents have their questions addressed and are informed throughout this process," said Moser.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the FUSRAP Citizen Outreach number at 314-260-3905 or via email at STLFUSRAP@usace.army.mil. For more detailed information about the FUSRAP remediation process and regular updates, please visit the FUSRAP webpage at www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/FUSRAP.

A community meeting is being planned for nearby residents to provide a firsthand look at the efforts done thus far by the FUSRAP team, discuss future operations in the area and to address any concerns directly.

