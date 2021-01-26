ST. LOUIS –The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District, Flood Plain Management Services Program will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. to present the final results of the emergency Action and Evacuation Plan for the City of De Soto, Mo., in Jefferson County. Due to public health and safety concerns associated with the current COVID-19 pandemic, the public meeting will be held online.

The Corps of Engineers FPMS Program has been working in partnership with the City of De Soto, state and local authorities since 2018 to address concerns from area flooding. The most recent product produced is the Emergency Action and Evacuation Plan for the City of De Soto.

This virtual public meeting will present the final results, recommendations, and findings to the community residents. After the presentation, subject-matter experts from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be available to answer questions.

Article continues after sponsor message

The FPMS Program is specifically designed to address the needs of people who live and work in the floodplain to know about the flood hazards and the actions they can take to reduce property damage and prevent the loss of life caused by flooding. The program’s objective is to foster public understanding of the options for dealing with flood hazards and to promote prudent use and management of the nation’s floodplains.

The meeting date and location is as follows:

Wednesday, 27 January 2021, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

VIRTUAL LOCATION*: https://usace1.webex.com/meet/harold.w.graef

More like this: