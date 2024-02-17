US Ambulances for Ukraine to mark two-year anniversary by sending 10th shipment of emergency vehicles

US Ambulances for Ukraine will be sending its 10th shipment of donated emergency vehicles from the USA to Ukraine in late February, coinciding with the two-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The shipment of eight vehicles will include five ambulances, a fire department SUV, one pickup truck and a wheelchair accessible bus.

To date, the group has sent a total of 52 ambulances, 8 fire engines, and 7 SUVs and trucks since late March 2022. These emergency vehicles have been distributed throughout Ukraine and have served with medic units, hospitals, fire departments, NGOs, and other Ukrainian federal agencies. Once completed, the 10th shipment will bring the group’s total number of vehicles delivered into Ukraine to 75.

“It is tragic that Ukraine still finds itself fighting for freedom and survival two years after the full-scale invasion by Russia. While very few people have the power to stop the war, we do have the power to help those in need. And that is what this effort has always been about,” said Chris Manson, founder of US Ambulances for Ukraine. “From the very beginning we have simply wanted to do what we can to address some of the suffering that is happening as the war continues. The vehicles we send to Ukraine - the fire engines, SUVs and ambulances - are used to extinguish fires, rescue people, and treat the wounded.”

Manson’s group has worked closely with the Ukrainian Consulate in Chicago and the Ukrainian Resistance Foundation, both of which have championed the effort, to help facilitate contacts in Ukraine and worked closely to bring other groups together to support the effort. No other group in the United States has sent as many emergency vehicles to Ukraine and the effort is one of the largest efforts worldwide. Fire departments, hospitals and health systems, private ambulance providers, members of the public, trade associations and civic and religious groups have all come together from over twenty states and contributed vehicles and supplies to the effort.

The group focuses on finding older, but mechanically sound, used emergency vehicles that a fire department, ambulance provider, hospital, or law enforcement agency might be preparing to retire. Once donated, the group raises the funds necessary to send the vehicles by ship to Europe. Eventually US Ambulances for Ukraine drives the vehicles into Ukraine where they are then distributed to Ukrainian first responders, military units, or hospitals in need.

“We look forward to the day when the war is over, but until that happens, we will continue to do what we can to help. In our case, that is getting these vehicles into Ukraine where they can put to good use saving lives,” concluded Manson.

