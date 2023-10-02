ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that pavement repairs will require lane closures in both directions of U.S. 67 between West Third Street and Henry Street in Alton beginning, weather permitting, Tuesday, Oct. 3. One lane will remain open in each direction throughout construction. The work is expected to be completed by mid-November.

Motorists may experience delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

