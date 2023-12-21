TROY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that U.S. 40 between Triad Lane and the Illinois 162/U.S. 40 intersection in Madison County is scheduled to reopen, weather permitting, by tomorrow evening, Thursday, Dec. 21.

The $1 million project consists of bridge deck joint repairs and replacement on the Silver Creek Bridge.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.