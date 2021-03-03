HIGHLAND- Urology of St. Louis (USL), the largest private urologic practice in St. Louis and the Metro East, recently opened a satellite location within HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital at 12860 Troxler Avenue in Highland. The office, which opened in February, will be open one day a week every Wednesday and is accepting new patients.

Jeff Parres, MD, will be the primary urologic physician at the new location and specializes in general urology and urologic cancers. Dr. Parres graduated from the University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine in 1987. He has more than 20 years of urologic experience and previously worked in Highland with Dr. Herbert Sunshine for many years.

“It’s been a happy reunion and I’m looking forward to seeing patients in the Highland community again,” said Dr. Parres. “Highland is a great community. St. Joseph’s has always been a wonderful hospital to work with as well as the referring doctors in this area. I’m looking forward to re-establishing those relationships and also providing patients with complete care for all urologic conditions closer to home.”

USL also recently opened a new office in O’Fallon, Illinois within HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital which will include a staff of five doctors and a nurse practitioner. As part of USL’s larger network of providers, patients at either location will have access to treatments for a wide range of urological conditions including prostate cancer, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, sexual health, benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, kidney cancer and erectile dysfunction.

For more information about their telehealth services or to find a list of locations, visit their website at stlurology.com/ or email at info@stlurology.com. To schedule an appointment with Urology of St. Louis’s office in the Highland office, call (618) 651-2750.

