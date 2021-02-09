O'FALLON- Urology of St. Louis (USL), the largest private urologic practice in St. Louis and the Metro East, recently opened a location within St. Elizabeth’s Hospital at 3 St. Elizabeth’s Boulevard, Suite 3200, O’Fallon, Illinois.

The USL staff at the new location includes Louis Aliperti, MD, Travis Bullock MD, William Critchlow, MD, Demetrios A. Katsikas, MD, and nurse practitioner Lauren Sidwell and is currently accepting new patients, often with availability within a few days. USL no longer covers Memorial Hospital in Belleville, however, Dr. Critchlow said the new location is a better fit for the range of services they provide.

“Our new O’Fallon office will allow patients to receive complete care for all urologic conditions without having to drive to St. Louis,” said Dr. Critchlow. “This location will offer us better access to emergency services, more continuity with primary care doctors and more advanced radiology services. Our team of doctors and staff will be able to cover the full breadth of urologic care from this location.”

Dr. Critchlow said the office is able to provide world-class care for kidney stones, cancer of the kidney, bladder, and prostate including advanced robotic techniques, as well as minimally-invasive BPH surgeries such as Rez?m and UroLift and more advanced options such as HoLEP (holmium laser enucleation of the prostate). Dr. Bullock and his nurse practitioner, Lauren Sidwell, specialize in female urologic conditions and offer in-office urodynamic testing in addition to other procedures.

USL offers treatment for a wide range of urological conditions including prostate cancer, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, sexual health, benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, kidney cancer, vasectomies and erectile dysfunction. For more information about their telehealth services or to find a list of locations, visit their website at stlurology.com/ or email at info@stlurology.com.

To schedule an appointment with Urology of St. Louis’s office in O’Fallon office, call (618) 489-8030.

