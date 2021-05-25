



GRANITE CITY - Urology of St. Louis (USL), the largest private urologic practice in St. Louis and the Metro East recently opened a new location within Gateway Regional Medical Center located at 2044 Madison, Suite G7 in Granite City, Illinois. The office, which opened May 24, will be open five days a week and is accepting new patients.

James Rybak MD, Steven Bigg MD, Jacob Ark, MD, Perry Lovinggood MD, Seth Strope MD, and nurse practitioner Joshua Gibson will be the primary urologic physicians at the new location and specialize in general urology and urologic cancers. Dr. Jacob Ark said the team will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge on urologic conditions and treatment options closer to home.

“USL has a history of branching out to smaller communities to provide top-quality, convenient care and that is an important part of our mission,” said Dr. Jacob Ark. “At this location, we’ll be providing urologic care options from our team of specialized doctors that don’t exist in this community currently. While some extensive procedures may still need to be done in St. Louis, all office visits and standard procedures can be performed here.”

USL also recently opened a new office in O’Fallon, Illinois within HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital which will include a staff of five doctors and a nurse practitioner in addition to a new satellite location in Highland. As part of USL’s larger network of providers, patients at any of their Metro East locations will have access to treatments for a wide range of urological conditions including prostate cancer, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, sexual health, benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, kidney cancer and erectile dysfunction.

For more information about their telehealth services or to find a list of locations, visit their website at www.stlurology.com or email at info@stlurology.com. To schedule an appointment with Urology of St. Louis’s office in the Granite City office, call 618-798-8440.

