ALTON - Urology of St. Louis (USL) is proud to announce it is opening its newest location at Alton Memorial Hospital and will begin taking patients on March 13. The office is located at 2 Memorial Drive, Medical Building A, Suite 102, in Alton, Illinois.

Urologists Majdee Islam, MD, Uwais Zaid, MD and Louis Aliperti, MD along with Josh Gibson MSN, APRN, FNP-C will be practicing at the new location. Dr. Islam is fellowship-trained in men’s health and Dr. Zaid is fellowship-trained in reconstructive surgery. The office will offer general urologic care as well as advanced care options including robotic surgery.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’m so excited to continue to provide access to urologic care and be a part of the Alton community,” said Dr. Aliperti. “I have witnessed firsthand that many of our patients currently have to drive to St. Louis to receive care and in some cases, they delay necessary treatments because of that inconvenience. Our hope is that this new location will not only make care more accessible for patients but also increase the quality and health outcomes for people in this community.”

Urology of St. Louis currently has 23 locations across the Metro East and Missouri and 28 practicing urologists. USL is currently accepting patients at the new Alton location. Those interested can call 618-288-0900 or go to stlurology.com for more information.

USL offers treatment for a wide range of urological conditions including prostate cancer, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, sexual health, benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, kidney cancer, vasectomies and erectile dysfunction. For more information about their telehealth services or to find a list of locations, visit their website at stlurology.com/ or email at info@stlurology.com.

More like this: