Urban Remedy, a California-based producer and retailer of ultra-fresh, organic meals, is voluntarily recalling 462 beverages because it may contain undeclared almonds and cashews. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds and cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

“In an abundance of caution, we are voluntarily recalling a limited number of our products that contain potentially undeclared allergens,” said Paul Coletta, the company’s CEO. “We’re taking preventative action to keep our customers safe, although no customer complaints have been reported.”

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that products containing almond and cashew was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the above-mentioned allergens. Almond Maca is labeled to contain Almonds but due to mislabeling contains Cashews Cacao Mocha is labeled to contain cashews but due to the mislabeling actually contains Almonds. Because the allergen labeling was involved and consumption by an allergic individual could result in a serious health issue, Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

Products were distributed on the following states and cities:

California:

  • Larkspur
  • Berkeley
  • Mill Valley
  • San Rafael
  • Lafayette
  • San Francisco
  • Los Gatos
  • Solana Beach
  • Venice
  • Mountain View
  • San Mateo
  • Concord
  • Oakland
  • Fairfax
  • Sausalito
  • San Anselmo
  • Danville
  • Fair Oaks
  • Ferndale
  • San Bruno
  • Richmond
  • Antioch
  • Plymouth
  • Redondo Beach
  • Greenbrae

The products were sold in Urban Remedy’s retail stores, online, and at other California retailers. All remaining affected products have been removed from store shelves and the Urban Remedy website.

“All of the potentially affected products have a use-by date of 3/11/2021,” said Coletta. “If you purchased any of these products, please don’t drink them if you any kind of reaction to these allergens – throw them out or return them to the store for a full refund.”

List of contaminated products:

Item NameUPC Item CodeUse-By DateProduct SizeQuantity
Almond Maca8133770210933/11/202116oz184
Cacao Mocha8133770210933/11/202116oz278

Consumers with additional questions can call (855) 875-8423.

