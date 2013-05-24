The Sierra Club and Alton Main Street are getting set for our second annual Urban Farm Tour! The event is set for Sunday, June 9th, from 5p.m. to 7p.m. This is a great opportunity for neighbors to meet each other and see firsthand how others are transforming their yards from energy intensive lawns to something more sustainable and edible. Community Supported Garden's will be on the tour too! This self-guided tour, where "tourists" plan where they want to drive or bike to and visit as many sites as possible in that zone, will allow participants to view a variety of vegetables, herbs, flowers, fruit, and chickens. The urban farm tour will take place directly after the Pride, Inc. Garden Tour which runs from 12-5pm.

Volunteers are needed to promote the event and be a backyard host. RSVP to volunteer to christine.favilla@sierraclub.org. To register your yard or chicken coop for the tour, please email christine.favilla@sierraclub.com. Call 618-462-6802 for more info.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: