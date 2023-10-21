EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s first and only boutique hotel recently opened in a historic downtown building at 201 N. 2nd St. The new Urban Collective Boutique Hotel celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, offering different decor in each room for a unique experience during every stay.

Kristen Pfund, co-owner of the Urban Collective, said she and fellow Co-Owner Hannah Fink have been working on the facility for the past nine months. Just like each of the rooms available, Pfund said the hotel itself is unique for many reasons.

“We are unique in the fact that we are the only hotel in downtown Edwardsville, but what makes us even more unique is the fact that it is a boutique,” Pfund said. “The decor is different, you’re going to have a unique experience in each and every one of the rooms, and we encourage everyone to stay in each one of them.”

Rooms include “The Modern Chic Suite,” “Wild Blossom,” “Vintage Vibes,” and many more, each carrying their own unique styles and atmospheres. The Modern Chic and “Downtown Loft” suites are available starting at $175 per night, while all other currently listed rooms start at $150 per night. A more detailed look at each room is available on the Urban Collective website.

“Design is just what lights me up,” Fink said. “I love just picking out different colors and different styles, and that’s what we really wanted to feature in this hotel - just each room that you walk into, it’s a different theme, vibe, and experience, and so we wanted to leave guests after they came in for one stay coming back because they want to experience another room.

“We spent a lot of time designing each room, sourcing different pieces to make each room a unique experience … to come together with different ideas to make everyone’s experience top-notch is just a huge excitement of mine.”

With the Madison County Courthouse nearby, she said there are several lawyers and businesspeople in the area who need places to stay, as well as couples who are getting married in the city. One of her goals is for the hotel to serve as a “unique mark” that makes guests remember - and want to return to - Edwardsville.

The Urban Collective is adjoined with the next-door Ink House, a full-service event venue also co-owned by Pfund and Fink. The venue frequently hosts weddings, but will be able to expand its services with the recent addition of a cocktail lounge, Pfund said.

Both Pfund and Fink grew up and attended school in Edwardsville, and are now raising their families in the city, which Pfund said makes having a business like this close to home a “dream come true.”

“We provide a service to the community, we’re a women-owned business, and it’s been quite the journey,” Pfund said. “We’re excited to see where we’re going to go from here - we have lots of ideas.”

For more information, visit urbancollectivehotel.com. A video from the ribbon-cutting featuring interviews with Pfund and Fink is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

