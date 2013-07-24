This Saturday, July 27th, the Farmers from Green Finned Hippy Farm will be presenting an educational booth on how to raise your own Backyard Chickens at the Alton Farmers Market from 8am – 12pm!

In our booth you will see our Backyard Chicken Mobile Chicken Coop, called a Chicken Tractor. You will also learn the benefits and price analysis of owning your own chickens. Our booth will also feature displays on the Life Cycle of a Pasture Raised Chicken and posters displaying pictures and explanations of our Aquaponics systems where we grow tilapia and produce on our farm.

For the first time at the Alton Farmers Market, the Green Finned Hippy Farm will be offering Fresh Pasture Raised Poultry for sale! We are operating under a Raiser’s Exemption License with the Illinois Department of Agriculture which allows us to harvest our Pasture Raised Poultry on our farm. You will be excited to learn that our Pasture Raised Poultry has just a fraction of the carbon footprint of our competitors because of our ability to harvest on our farm and bring it straight to the Alton Farmer’s Market, to you the customer!

We will be taking orders for the Pasture Raised Poultry on July 27th and delivering the chicken for pickup at the Farmers Market the following week (Saturday Aug. 3rd).

We will also have Aquaponic Grown produce for sale as well as other seasonal produce from our many Pestcide-Free gardens!

We are also taking orders now for our Pasture Raised Turkey! Don’t miss this opportunity to have a special Naturally Grown Turkey this Thanksgiving!! (Quantities are limited!)

You can take comfort in the fact that we work hard every day to bring you Pesticide-Free Produce, Grass Fed/Grass Finished Beef, Pasture Raised Poultry, and Eggs. Most of all, you can take comfort in the fact that everything we produce is grown the natural way!

The Green Finned Hippy Farm has so much to offer! Please come out to see us on Saturday July 27th, its education the whole family can enjoy!

Visit us at www.greenfinnedhippy.com or Like us on our GFH Farms Facebook page to keep up with all of our available products or to schedule a tour of our facility!

Green Finned Hippy Farm is your Home of the Naturally Grown!

