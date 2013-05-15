Upward Sports provides a fun environment built around healthy competition for kids, teaching skills for the sports arena, and values for life. Upward Sports’ unique substitution system is designed to provide every child equal playing time, along with competition against an equally matched opponent. Upward Sports Cheerleading's spirit squad format is designed to provide an exciting team-­?based experience. Coaches stress sportsmanship, teamwork, integrity, and respect.

Mandatory evaluations/orientation will take place on Saturday, 7/20 (Evaluations are required for skill-­?level placement, but all players will play regardless of skill level.) Early registration cost for the season is $70/child, which includes a jersey/cheer top & skort. Registration after 7/20 will cost $80/child. There is an option to purchase shorts/turtleneck for $15. Practices begin the week of 8/19, and games begin 9/7.

For more information or to register your child, please contact the FBCM Sports Ministry by calling 618.667.8221 or you can visit: http://fbcmrecreation.weebly.com/register-­?now-­?flag-­? football-­?-­?cheerleading.html.

Want to learn more about Upward Sports? Visit www.upward.org/parents.

