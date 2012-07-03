WHAT: Upward Sports Flag Football & Cheerleading 2012

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: Evaluations - Tuesday, 7/24 Between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Practices Begin the Week of 8/20

First Game - Saturday, 9/8 (Two Time Slots: 9:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.)

WHO: For Children K5 - Grade 6, Open to the Public

COST: $65/Child through 7/24 ($75/Child after 7/24)

WHY: Register your child (K5 - Grade 6) for Upward Sports Flag Football & Cheerleading 2012! Upward Sports provides a fun environment built around healthy competition for kids, teaching skills for the sports arena, and values for life. Upward Sports' unique substitution system is designed to provide every child equal playing time, along with competition against an equally matched opponent. Upward Sports Cheerleading's spirit squad format is designed to provide an exciting team-based experience. Coaches stress sportsmanship, teamwork, integrity, and respect.

Mandatory evaluations/orientation will take place on Tuesday, 7/24 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Evaluations are required for skill-level placement, but all players will play regardless of skill level.) Early registration cost for the season is $65/child, which includes a jersey/cheer top & skort. Registration after 7/24 will cost $75/child. There is an option to purchase shorts/turtleneck for $15. Practices begin the week of 8/20, and games begin September 8.

For more information or to register your child, please contact the FBCM Recreation Department by calling 618-667-8221 or you can visit our website online at www.FBMaryville.org. Want to learn more about Upward Sports? Visit www.Upward.org/Parents.

