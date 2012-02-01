WHAT: Upward Soccer 2012

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville

WHEN: Register Now!

Required Player Evaluations: February 12, Between the Hours of 1:30 – 4:30p.m., FBCM Gym

Practices Start the Week of March 12

Games Begin March 24

COST: Early Cost (before February 12): $65/child

Late Cost (after February 12): $75/child

Upward Sports, the world’s largest Christian sports league, offers one of the most competitive and fun environments in kids’ sports today, providing skills for the sports arena and values for life. First Baptist Church Maryville participates in the Upward Sports program because it teaches that the process of competition is just as important as the outcome.

Register now for the 2012 season and get the best price! We ask that you register early as the required player evaluation date is quickly approaching. Upward Soccer is for players in K4-Grade 6. Register early and get the discounted cost of $65/child through February 12. The price increases February 13. ALL PLAYERS MUST ATTEND A MANDATORY EVALUATION on Sunday, February 12 between the hours of 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. in the FBCM Gym. Please check the registration brochure for time brackets for your child(ren).

Practices begin the week of March 12 and games will begin on Saturday, March 24. All practices and games are played on the campus of First Baptist Church Maryville. For more info or to register, please contact Pastor Tim Lawson, Recreation Ministry Director (618-667-8221 x126 or TimL@FBMaryville.org), Leah Ross, Recreation Ministry Assistant (618-667-8221 x129 or LeahR@FBMaryville.org), or visit the Recreation section of our web site at www.FBMaryville.org.

