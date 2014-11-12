Volunteer Group to Bring Holiday Cheer to Upper Alton

On Sunday, November 23rd at 5:00pm, the Upper Alton Association is inviting the public to attend its annual Christmas Tree Lighting, which will take place at the Robert Wadlow Statue.

Located at the SIUE Dental Campus at 2800 College Avenue, the volunteer organization will provide the opportunity for families to kick off the holiday season. Rev. Pastor David Crowley will give a blessing, followed by the lighting of the trees and music by the Alton Middle School Chorus. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance to visit with the children.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit www.upperalton.com or www.facebook.com/upperalton

email momlh38@yahoo.com