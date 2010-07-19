(Alton, Illinois – July 16, 2010) The Upper Alton Business Association is set to host a summer concert in the park surrounding the Robert Wadlow statue on the grounds of the Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Dental School in Upper Alton.

The concert, called Rockin' with Robert, will be held on Wednesday, July 28th from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

The concert is free and open to the public. The concert will feature a musical trio consisting of vocalist Ralph Butler, pianist Gigi Darr, and saxophonist Jim Stevens. All three artists are local crowd favorites and the combination of their musical talents is sure to keep Robert and local residents rockin'.

The event is being held in honor of Anna Beach and Andy Simpson. The two women, who also happen to be sisters, have been tireless community volunteers and life long Alton residents. “There are people who touch the lives of many by merely living their own lives so vibrantly. They are sometimes not even aware of quite how much they impact the communities in which they live. I feel it is important for those of the community to from time to time give recognition to such angels and pillars of the community,” says Ralph Butler, a well known local entertainer and friend of Anna and Andy. He continues on, “ So in appreciation for the contributions that Andy an Anna have given, I'd like to show my thanks by taking part in a concert commemorating their lives and their legacy in this community.”

Make sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets and refreshments from local vendors will be available for purchase. In the case of inclement weather the concert will be rescheduled. The rescheduled date will be available on the Upper Alton Business Associations Website; http://www.upperalton.com.

For more information regarding this event you may contact Jeremy Mills of the Upper Alton Business Association at (618)463-4715.

