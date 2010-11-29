The Upper Alton Business Association will be holding an official Christmas tree lighting ceremony this year. The tree will be at the Robert Wadlow statue on the grounds of the Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Dental School in Upper Alton.



The tree lighting ceremony will be held on Sunday, November 28th at 5:00 pm. The event is free and open to the public.



The event will include music from East Elementary students, a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, a blessing from Father Wickenhauser, and of course the lighting of the Upper Alton Christmas tree. Mayor Tom Hoechst will have the honor of flipping the switch for the lights on this years tree.

Sunday's event is the perfect conclusion to a year that saw the start of the Rockin' with Robert concert series at the same location. The series held two concerts this year and next years concerts are already in the works. “The Robert Wadlow statue is a focal point of Upper Alton and there is not better place in Upper Alton to bring our community together ,” says Jeremy Mills of the business association. “Bringing the community together for this special holiday reminds us of how blessed our community really is and how strong we can be when we stand together.”



Make sure to bundle up so that you stay warm throughout the ceremony.



For more information regarding this event you may contact Jeremy Mills at (618)616-4271 or by email at jeremy.mills@sbcglobal.net.

