Upper Alton Business Association Has Contest For Best Alton Memorial Day Parade Photograph
ALTON - The Upper Alton Business Association posted on Facebook today it is looking for the best Alton Memorial Day Parade photograph.
The Alton Memorial Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Monday. Staging begins between 8-8:30 a.m. Monday. The parade is sponsored by the East End Improvement Association. The staging is set for the Alton Middle School Pit and the parade will begin and go up College to Washinton and on its typical route, which includes Edwards, Brown, Main, and back to Washington.
The Alton Memorial Day Parade is the oldest consecutive running parade in the entire country. This year marks the 154th anniversary of the parade. The first Alton Memorial Day Parade was held in 1868, just three years after the end of the Civil War.
Dick Alford, a former Vietnam veteran, will be the parade marshal.
The Upper Alton Business Association said in the post that it will allow the community to vote on the best photograph.
Send the photo selection to:
