The Upper Alton Association is seeking musical entertainment and sponsors for the 2014 "Rockin' with Robert" summer concert series. The concert series will be held at the Robert Wadlow Statue, located on the SIUE Dental School Campus in Alton. 2014 concert dates are June 17, July 15, and August 19.

Any interested artists may submit a sample of their music and their payment proposal to momlh38@yahoo.com , or mail to P.O. Box 1382, Alton, Illinois, 62002.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sponsorships range from $50-$300, with benefits varying per level. Sponsorship will gain your company or business recognition throughout the series and will help to support future improvements to the Upper Alton area.

More like this:

Related Video: