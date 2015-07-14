The Upper Alton Association would like to invite the public to the 6th annual “Rockin’ with Robert” summer concert series.  The free concert will be held at the Robert Wadlow Statue, located on the SIUE Dental School Campus located at 2800 College Avenue in Alton.

D&D Revival will perform on Tuesday, July 21st from 7-8pm.  Concert goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. The music performed will reflect Rock n’ Roll sounds of the 1950’s & 60’s. 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kettle Corn and refreshments will be available for sale throughout the event. 

The mission of the Upper Alton Association is to support future improvements to the Upper Alton area.  For more information on the group or on the “Rockin’ With Robert Concert Series”, visit www.upperalton.com

 

More like this:

Jun 20, 2023 - Rockin' With Robert Concert Series 2023 Kicks Off With Alton High Jazz Combo

5 days ago - Veterans Day Ceremonies, Parades and More Around the Riverbend

5 days ago - “Illumination: Piercing the Darkness” Coming Soon To Alton, Godfrey From Great Rivers Choral Society

Oct 25, 2023 - Alton Symphony Orchestra Starts Season with "Musical Landscapes of European Minds" Concert

Oct 12, 2023 - Johnathon Ridgley Is Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Remarkable Redbird Of The Month

Related Video:

Rockin' With Robert Featuring Typsy Gypsy

Rockin' With Robert Featuring the Alton Symphony Quartet

 