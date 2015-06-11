The Upper Alton Association is proud to announce the 6th annual "Rockin' with Robert" summer concert series. The free series will be held at the Robert Wadlow Statue, located on the SIUE Dental School Campus located at 2800 College Avenue in Alton.

To kick off the series, Ralph Butler & GiGi Darr will perform on Tuesday, June 16th from 7-8pm. Concert goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. If there is inclement weather, a rain date will be given.

Article continues after sponsor message

The mission of the Upper Alton Association is to support future improvements to the Upper Alton area. For more information on the group or on the "Rockin' With Robert Concert Series", visit www.upperalton.com.

More like this:

Related Video: