



ALTON - The Upper Alton Association is proud to announce the 7th annual “Rockin’ with Robert” summer concert series, to be held on the 3rd Tuesday in June, July and August from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy these free family-friendly events at the Robert Wadlow Statue, located on the SIUE Dental School Campus located at 2800 College Avenue in Alton.

Ralph Butler Trio will entertain the crowd with contemporary music spanning several decades on July 19th, and on Aug 16 the organization is excited to present the Great Rivers Choral Society performing the hits of the Beatles.

Concert goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments will be available for purchase. A 50/50 drawing will be held to offset the expenses of the event; sponsorships are available, please contact 465-6303 for details. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be rescheduled.

The mission of the Upper Alton Association is to support future improvements to the Upper Alton area for residents and businesses. The organization sponsors the installation of U.S. flags on light poles for all federal holidays, maintenance of the hanging flower baskets during the summer months, coordination of the “Souper Saturday” dining event, installation of holiday decorations during the winter, supports the City-Wide Litter Clean Up. New volunteers are welcome, and membership is open to anyone, dues are $75 for businesses and only $15 for residents. Meetings are held at 8:00 a.m. on the third Thursday of every month at Senior Services Plus, located at 2603 North Rodgers.

For more information on the group or on the “Rockin’ With Robert Concert Series”, visit www.upperalton.com, or www.facebook.com/UpperAltonAssociation.

