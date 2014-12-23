Businesses or local residents encouraged to enter contest for best soup in town

The Upper Alton Association is seeking entrees from the Metro East community for its annual "Souper Saturday" fundraising event, which will be held on Saturday, February 21st, 2015.

The event will provide a showcase a Riverbend business' best-tasting soup, with the opportunity to bring home bragging rights and a trophy prize. The event will be held at Senior Services Plus, which is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois.

To express interest in participating or for more information, e-mail to scott@scottneudecker.com, kcampbell@seniorservicesplus.org or visit www.upperalton.com for full details and an entry form.

