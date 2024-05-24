EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police provided a more detailed account of what occurred on Thursday, May 23, 2024, when a shootout with police and a subsequent death by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound occurred in East Alton.

The East Alton Police said that at 7 p.m. on May 23, 2024, they received a phone call for possible gunshots in the 200 block of Lakeside Avenue in East Alton.

Officers responded but were unable to find any gunshots at that time. The department received a phone call about bullet holes in this vicinity at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

"Officers responded and started their initial investigation in locating the gunshots," East Alton Police said. "While conducting the investigation, a person inside a location began firing at officers who were outside the location. Officers from multiple departments returned fire, retreating to a safe distance."

ILEAS was then requested to come to the location in East Alton. At about 4 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024, the ILEAS response team made entry into the residence and found the suspect deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Illinois State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting. Names and further details will not be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

No other details will be released by police at this time.

