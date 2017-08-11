EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department helped to defuse a situation at Olin Brass this afternoon that caused a lock down due the company's protocol, according to police.

Major Christian Cranmer of the East Alton Police Department said that no credible threat was determined by police and all parties in the incident were spoken to at great lengths by police.

Olin dismissed the lock down at approximately 3:30 p.m. after it was determined that there was no danger.

There were no reported injuries in the incident, and the police said the situation involved Olin employees but will not be releasing any name.

