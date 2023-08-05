EDWARDSVILLE - Construction on “The Station on Main” complex in Edwardsville is expected to be completed in Spring 2024.

The site, located at 400 North Main Street, previously housed Edwardsville’s first City Hall and various other public safety services. The new development will include 38 single-bedroom apartments and townhomes, four restaurants, five boutique retail sites and up to five businesses, according to a press release from the City of Edwardsville dated October 2022.

“We’re really excited to be making a pretty big impact on downtown Edwardsville,” said Kevin Neffelhauf, the project manager with Pfund Construction.

Construction by Pfund Construction started earlier this year. Neffelhauf said there are three phases of construction and it has been going well. They plan to be finished sometime between late March and mid-April.

“We’ve been there on site for about nine months now, kind of clearing what was there and evaluating the existing structures to try to reuse what we could, and then completing our demolition. And now we’re coming in on the ground on both of the two taller buildings,” he explained.

The real estate firm Fireside Financial owns and manages the property. Nickas Architecture and Oates Associates have also contributed to the project. Neffelhauf acknowledged the collaboration between these companies and the City of Edwardsville.

“We’ve gotten a lot of help from the City and, obviously, our developers,” he said. “I think everybody’s committed together as a team to try to build something really unique in Edwardsville. And it’s definitely going to be different than what we’re all kind of familiar with and used to in Edwardsville. It’s exciting to see that kind of growth on the north side of town.”

