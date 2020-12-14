ST. LOUIS - On Monday, December 14, 2020, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Brandon Burton, 29 years of age, of the 1200 block of Glen Meade Drive in Maryland Heights, Missouri 63043, for one count of Assault in the First Degree, one count of Armed Criminal Action, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and one count of Resisting/Interfering with Arrest for a Felony. Burton is being held without a bond. A mugshot of Burton is attached. Charges are merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement says: The Defendant and Victim were riding in the Defendant’s car after the two were a part of suspected larceny and/or robbery in the Kirkwood Wal Mart earlier in the day. The Defendant and the Suspect got into a verbal altercation that turned physical relating to a disagreement at what transpired earlier during the incident at Wal Mart. Defendant stopped his car off an exit on Interstate 44 in order to remove the Victim from the car. Defendant pulled a firearm on the Victim and shot him multiple times, requiring surgery. After the shooting, Defendant fled in his vehicle. Officers located the vehicle not far from the scene via a witness description at the scene of the shooting. Officers attempted to lawfully stop the vehicle, but the Defendant did not pull over and led officers on a high-speed chase. The Defendant later crashed the vehicle and was apprehended. The defendant confessed to the shooting and being involved in the earlier incident at Wal-Mart.

