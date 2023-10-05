ALTON - Illinois American Water has provided another update this week on the work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers.

Below is information about the upcoming road closure – Elm Street, between Davis Street and Tibbitt Street, in Alton, is planned to be closed to thru traffic starting on October 4, 2023.

A new storm sewer is being constructed along the street to remove storm inlets from the sanitary sewer system in this area, with work starting on the westerly side of the intersection at Davis Street and progressing west. Local traffic will be accommodated thru the site to their driveways.

Thru traffic will need to utilize an alternative route on either Delmar Avenue to the north, or Mather Street in Alton to the south. Please use caution driving near construction sites and follow all traffic control signage and barricades.

Safety: These closures are necessary for investments in the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner.

Illinois American Water said its team and contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers.

"We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety," Illinois American Water said. "At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety. Contact: Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions."

