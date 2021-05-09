NORTH COUNTY PRECINCT - This is an update on a fatal motor vehicle accident in the North County Precinct.

The deceased has been positively identified as Robert Hurst III, 38 years of age, of the 1200 block of Scott Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63138.

On May 6, 2021, at approximately 8:40 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident at Bowers Avenue and Congress Avenue. Responding officers located a motor vehicle accident involving a Ford Fusion and a Coleman mini bike.

Investigation has revealed the mini bike was travelling westbound on Scott Avenue at Bowers Avenue when it entered the intersection, striking the Ford Fusion, which was travelling southbound. The individual on the mini bike, a 38 year old male, was thrown from the bike. The male was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment but was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Ford Fusion remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. That driver was not injured.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Unit is leading the investigation at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

