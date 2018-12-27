ALTON – Amber Hampshire, 39, of Alton, was set to turn herself into the custody of detectives from the Alton Police Department Thursday afternoon.

Hampshire is accused of deliberately concealing her daughter's diabetes diagnosis in 2013 until her untimely November 2018 death from diabetic ketoacidosis at the age of 14. During that time, authorities allege Hampshire did not properly take care of her daughter's illness, even alleging her actions to be “reckless.” She was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, a Class 2 Felony, and one count of endangering the health and life of a child.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons confirmed Amber Hampshire indeed turned herself in at 5:10 p.m. before paying $10,000 of her $100,000 bond and getting released at 5:35 p.m.

It is alleged Hampshire received word of her daughter's diabetes as early as November 2013. During a visit to a St. Louis Hospital for what Hampshire claimed was pneumonia in February 2018, Emily Hampshire was prescribed routine insulin injections. Medical records state Amber Hampshire did not return to establish that regimen. Emily Hampshire's school was also notified of the diagnosis, but Amber Hampshire's mother, who worked at the school at that time, claimed the diagnosis was false, authorities stated.

A search warrant at the household, executed on Nov. 7, 2018, revealed a diabetes care package with medication at the home along with several pieces of evidence Amber Hampshire may have knowingly concealed and neglected her daughter's diagnosis.

According to the description in the now-closed Facebook fundraiser, the late Emily Hampshire was a young lady with many talents, including dance, cheerleading, graphic design and creative writing. She was a student at Evangelical School and was described as having a “very giving heart.”

