WOOD RIVER - A Wood River mother has reported her son - Charlie Summers - who was missing Monday has been found safe and sound.

Charlie is 14 years old and his mom, Amy Melchert said he has special needs and was in need of his medications, so she said it is a great blessing he was found.

Wood River Police contacted Melchert Monday night and said they had found him.

"He is safe," his mom said. "The Wood River Police were amazing in locating him and they had a lot going on last night and still were so amazing."

