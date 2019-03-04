ALTON - Alton Police have identified the man believed to have jumped from the Clark Bridge late Sunday morning.

Michael Morris, 72, of Godfrey is believed to have leaped from the Clark Bridge sometime after motorists alerted police to a person standing beyond the bridge railing around 11:28 a.m. Sunday. Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna released the name, but could not comment regarding proof the man jumped. As of late Monday morning, no body has been recovered, and no one saw the man jump. Police found a vacant car and no person on the outside of the bridge after receiving calls of a possible jumper, however.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said the search for the man's body ceased around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Members of the Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps and Alton Fire Department patrolled the river, but to no avail. Sebold said he was contacting the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Monday, adding they have sonar devices, which would make it easier to find a body beneath the water's surface.

The Coast Guard also aided in the search by providing calculations regarding the body's possible trajectory to those involved in the rescue process.

Sebold said that mission was cut short due to the cold temperatures, and high winds, which permeated most of Sunday afternoon.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has released statistics showing suicide is on an increase in America. As suicide is indicative of having a mental health crisis, there are aids for those considering such drastic thoughts. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is staffed with trained crisis workers who care. That number is 1-800-273-8255. People in a crisis can also text 741-741 to begin a dialogue with another person trained in crisis intervention.

There is no shame in seeking help, and many people in the United States - and globally - are suffering.

