Brussels Ferry - Opened March 8

Kampsville Ferry – Opened March 7

The Illinois Department of Transportation reopened the Brussels Ferries at 5 pm March 8, as the majority of the ice floes have subsided. The Ferry provides service across the Illinois River between IL Route 100 and Calhoun County Highway 1. Occasional interruptions in service may be encountered as the last of the ice upstream passes through the main crossing area. Based upon the amount of remaining ice and the warm temperatures, any delay would be temporary and more likely occur overnight - as visibility is reduced. The Department appreciates the patience of the affected motorists in this area. The Kampsville Ferry returned to full service Saturday afternoon. The Kampsville Ferry and the Joe Page Bridge in Hardin are presently fully operational and also provide access to Calhoun County.Enter text here

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department's website, http://www.idot.illinois.gov, for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East roadways and ferry operations is also available at www.stl-traffic.org/

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

