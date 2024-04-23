Update: Collinsville Police Confirm Safe Return of Korey Nichols
April 23, 2024 11:42 AM April 23, 2024 11:50 AM
Listen to the story
COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police provided an update today, April 23, 2024, that Korey Nichols has been located and is no longer considered missing.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
The Collinsville Police said Nichols has also returned to his family.
Nichols, 23, was reported missing to the Collinsville Police Department on March 16, 2024.
He was reported last seen wearing a reflective coat.
More like this: