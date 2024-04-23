COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police provided an update today, April 23, 2024, that Korey Nichols has been located and is no longer considered missing.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Collinsville Police said Nichols has also returned to his family.

Nichols, 23, was reported missing to the Collinsville Police Department on March 16, 2024.

He was reported last seen wearing a reflective coat.