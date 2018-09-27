GODFREY - Several Charter Communications customers in Godfrey and Northern areas of Alton are experiencing both internet and telecommunication outages Thursday afternoon.

"Earlier today, customers in the area lost service after a tree trimmer attached to a backhoe damaged our network," a representative of Charter Communications said in an email. "Crews were immediately dispatched and are working quickly to restore service."

There is no word at this time how many customers are affected, nor when service will be restored.

