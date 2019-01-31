ALTON – Charges were announced Thursday in regards to a bomb threat called to the Argosy Casino as well as the armed robbery of a Kay Jewelers Alton location on Nov. 26, 2018.

Federal charges have been filed against Bradley Q. Warren, 31, and Taylor D. James, 20, both of Collinsville. They were tracked together to a motel in Morton, Illinois, by the Alton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to a release from the Alton Police Department. They were arrested and charged with interference with commerce by robbery on a federal level. Both are also in federal custody as they wait for preliminary hearings, the release stated.

“This is another example of excellent police work by all involved,” Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said in the release. “On behalf of the Alton Police Department, I would like to thank and commend the FBI, Collinsville Police Department, Morton Police Department and Madison County Sheriff's Office for their assistance. I would also like to thank the many businesses and employees who helped bring this investigation to a successful conclusion.”

It was thought at the time of the bomb threat and robbery the two events were connected. In previous interviews with Riverbender.com, Simmons said he believed the bomb threat was called to the casino to divert police from the area around the Kay Jeweler's location off of Homer M. Adams Parkway.

