Area of yesterday's boil order sent by Illinois American Water. Boil order has since been lifted.

ALTON – Monday's boil order for a portion of Illinois American Water's (IAW's) Alton District Service Area has been lifted as of just before 10 a.m. this morning.

The boil order, which affected parts of unincorporated Madison County as well as northeastern portions of Alton, was caused by pressure levels dropping in that area. Illinois Environmental Protection Agency standards required IAW to issue the boil order, but it has since been lifted.

According to an email from IAW, the water continues to meet all United States Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Act standards and regulations.

The order recommended people bring water to a rolling boil for five minutes before consumption, but stated water used for other things was safe to use.

