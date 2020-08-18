ALTON - Alton Police and Fire Departments confirmed Tuesday afternoon they located a missing Alton Marina employee in the river next to the Marina on Tuesday morning and the man had previously been reported missing.

The 12-year Alton Marina employee had been working night security and was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. Monday, Alton Police said. The morning Marina staff noticed the security guard was missing and immediately contacted Alton Police to report him as missing at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Alton Police and Alton Fire both responded to the Marina and immediately began searching the area, including the river, for the missing employee. At approximately 9:35 a.m. the body of the employee was found in the water next to the marina and the coroner was notified of the incident.

"This incident remains under investigation, and as such, the name of the employee will not be released at this time," Alton Police said.

