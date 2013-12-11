Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department will present holiday favorites, both old and new, during a Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

“The holidays would not be complete without the fun of coming together as a music department to share some of our favorite holiday music,” said Susan Parton Stanard, associate professor of music and director of choral ensembles and vocal studies at L&C. “We hope the community enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoy presenting it.”

The concert will feature performances by the L&C Concert Choir, Teresa Crane’s piano students and the ODDsemble. Also appearing with the Concert Choir will be L&C violin instructor Sr. Marie-Therese Swiezynski and Gail Drillinger on flute.

Article continues after sponsor message

The audience is sure to enjoy the sounds of the Concert Choir as they sing “O Come, Little Children (incorporating Wachet Auf, by J.S. Bach),” “Noel Fantasy,” “While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks with Sheep May Safely Graze,” “Ose Shalom” and traditional carols along with newer arrangements of “God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen,” “The First Noel/Pachelbel Canon” and “O Holy Night” with mezzo soprano Parton Stanard.

Crane and her piano students Tyler Ciesler, Lindsey Folsom and Jessica Goen will entertain the audience with piano eight-hand arrangements of the “Overture to the Nutcracker Suite” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Crane and Ciesler will also play a piano duet of “Jingle Bells.”

A variety of selections will be performed by the L&C ODDsemble, which is directed by Peter Hussey.

This concert is free and open to the public. For more information, please call the L&C Music Office at (618) 468-4731.

More like this: