COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that eastbound Interstate 64 ramp to Interstate 255 will be reduced to one lane beginning Thursday, October 5, 2017.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, the ramp lanes from eastbound Interstate 64 to Interstate 255 will be reduced to one lane. This lane closure is necessary to paint a bridge carrying 81st Street traffic over Interstate 64. This work is expected to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.

In addition to the above closure, more closures are planned for the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes of Interstate 64 east of the Interstate 255 interchange. More details of these closures will be announced as they get closer.

Delays are expected. Motorists are urged to reduce speed, obey all traffic control signage, allow extra time and use caution while driving through and near the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Venus Painting Company of Valparaiso, Indiana.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

