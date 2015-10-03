Area residents looking to recycle old electronics can do so at an upcoming E-Waste Drive facilitated by CJD E-cycling.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 3rd

Argosy Casino E-Waste Drive on Saturday

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1 Piasa St, Alton, IL 62002

Oct. 10

Anderson Hospital E-Waste Drive

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6800 IL-162, Maryville, IL 62062

Oct. 17

1st Mid America Credit Union E-Waste Drive

9 a.m.to 12 a.m. at 300 W County Rd, Jerseyville, IL 62052

Oct, 23

Lewis and Clark Community College E-Waste Drive

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tolle Lane Parking lot across from the Lewis & Clark Godfrey Campus

Oct. 24

Lewis and Clark Community College E-Waste Drive

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tolle Lane Parking lot across from the Lewis & Clark Godfrey Campus

Items accepted include computers, monitors, printers, video game consoles, telecommunications, cable receivers, home electronics, holiday lights, audio and video equipment, phones, and rechargeable batteries.

“Our goal is to contribute to a greener Earth by providing a legal means for residents and businesses of the Metro East areas to dispose of their electronic goods and metals,” said Kate Wolff, co-owner. “CJD E-cycling follows all State of Illinois laws and regulations and is an EPA approved collector.”

For more information, please contact CJD E-Cycling at 618-659-9006 or cjd.eycling@gmail.com or visit us at www.cjdecycling.com for a full list of services and drop off locations.

