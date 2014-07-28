The summer fun continues at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton. Beauty in the Beast exhibit of animal-themed art by 51 artists continues through August 30, during regular hours at the center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002.

A special treat is scheduled for Friday, August 1, from 1-2 p.m.

“Goin' to the Dogs: Confessions of a Pet Portrait Painter.”

Gallery talk by leading St. Louis artist, Barbara Martin Smith, Visiting Artist at the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog. Barbara will show a selection of her amazing animal portrait commissions and tell the interesting stories behind their creation. $12 members; $15 non-members. Advance registration not required.

Article continues after sponsor message

An opportunity to have fun and take an original project home is set for Wednesday, August 6, at 7 p.m.

Sign up in advance for Release Your Inner Artist!

Be whimsical and creative with collage. Go home with your own original artwork. Guided by artists Katy Wills, Rose Mary Towey, and Modell Yates. Bring your own wine or beverage. $20 fee includes snacks and art materials. Limited to 20 participants. Sign up now!

JAC is a non-profit regional arts center. For more information about these and other activities at JAC, see the website www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

More like this: