The VFW and Ladies Auxiliaries in the surrounding area are once again having the VOD (voice of democracy) contest. It is for students 9th - 12th grades. It is an opportunity for students to compete for a trip to Washington, D. C. and thousands of dollars in scholarships. Students begin by competing at the local post level with a deadline of NOV. 1, 2013. Post winners advance to District and then the 1st place winner advances to state competition. The state winner will receive a 4 day trip to Washington, D.C.. The VFW gives a total of $152,000 in awarded scholarships to national finalists.

Students must write and record a 3 - 5 minute essay on this theme "WHY I'M OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUR NATION'S FUTURE" on an audio cassette tape or audio CD and present their recording, typed essay and entry form at their local VFW Post. Some of the local Posts are in Alton Post 1308, Cottage Hills Post 7678 and Wood River Post 2859. You can also look on the web at http://www.vfw.org/.

The Post and Ladies Auxiliaries in the surrounding areas are once again having the Patriot's Pen Essay competition. This is for middle school students in grades 6-8. This is an opportunity for students to compete for $46,000 in awards. Students begin at the Post level. Post winners advance to District and District winners compete at the State level. The first place winner in state wins $5,000.

Students are invited to write a 300 - 400 word essay on a patriotic theme. The theme for this 2013-2014 is "WHAT PATRIOTISIM MEANS TO ME"

Deadline for student entries is NOV 1, 2013. Contact the local VFW's for an entry form. Some of the local VFW's are Alton 1308, Cottage Hills 7678 and Wood River 2859. You can also look on the web at http://www.vfw.org/.

