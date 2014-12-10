Songwriters in the Round: An Intimate Evening with Three of the Finest Songwriters TheRiverbend Area Has Ever Produced - Doug Raffety of Judge Nothing, Matt Taul of The Five and Dimers and Fritz Beer of The Bishops

(ALTON, IL) On Saturday December 20th, 2014, Alton welcomes home Doug Raffety, now based in Chicago and Fritz Beer, now based in Asheville, NC, along with local staple Matt Taul for an intimate evening of songs, stories, collaborations, and candid banter.

Doors open at 7:00pm and tickets are $12.50 general admission or $10 for students and seniors. All ages are welcome, and there will be a cash bar available to those of legal drinking age.

The show will be produced "In the Round" style, as one might see in the Nashville songwriters' scene, wherein, performers and the audience convene as one entity for an intimate and laid back, up close and one-of-a-kind experience. The content of the show will include candid storytelling moments; some surprise guest accompaniment as well as some spontaneous onstage collaboration.

Judge Nothing, The Bishops and The Five and Dimers were all successful Alton based bands ranging in styles from pop punk to Americana. Each band garnered critical appraise for their numerous releases and supporting national tours. Judge Nothing and The Bishops are currently enduring dormant periods, while The Five and DImers continue to play locally and regionally.

The Performing Arts Committee at JAC is producing a new series of concerts into the New Year that aims to broaden the reach of the Center and engage a larger percentage of the Alton Area Community. For more information about this concert and others, please visit the Jacoby Arts Center's page on Facebook and click on the Events tab, as well as jacobyartscenter.org.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and

economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

WHAT: LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights

WHEN: Saturday, December 20, 2014

WHERE: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL

TICKETS: $12.50 general admission. $10 senior/students

